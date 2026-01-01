David Schwimmer reunited with iconic red sweater from Friends in nostalgic ad

David Schwimmer is reunited with his iconic red sweater from Friends in a humorous new advertisement.

On Monday, executives at fashion brand Quince released a campaign titled The Red Sweater, which sees the actor on an increasingly absurd chase through New York City.

As Schwimmer makes his way through the city, he encounters several characters all wearing the same cashmere sweater in a festive shade named "coulis red".

Reflecting on the concept, the Intelligence star said he was thrilled with the way the ad turned out.

"When Quince came to me with this idea, I thought it was really funny - after all, a red sweater and I go back a long way. This time, I'm chasing the sweater, and somehow everyone else has one. Even the dog," the 60-year-old declared. "They didn't know this when they approached me, but I was already a huge fan of the brand. I don't understand how they make such great quality stuff at the prices they offer. And I loved how they found such a clever way to have some fun with it."

The promo references a popular Friends episode titled "The One with the Red Sweater" from season eight, which originally aired in October 2001.

Directed by Schwimmer, the instalment saw Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), and Monica (Courteney Cox) realise that Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) baby's father had left a red sweater at their apartment. After spending time trying to figure out the mystery, Ross (Schwimmer) walks into the apartment and picks up the jumper, identifying it as his - without realising the significance.

The Mongolian cashmere crewneck sweaters are available in men's and women's sizes and are priced from $69.90 (£52).

And Quince's Antonieta Moreland is thrilled with the final promo.

"We wanted to bring some humour and joy to the holiday season, and David was the perfect partner. He's genuinely funny, deeply collaborative, and was already a fan of Quince long before this campaign came together," she praised.