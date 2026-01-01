David Walliams revealed as celebrity accused of sexual misconduct

David Walliams has been named as the celebrity who sought an injunction to block the publication of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

The Little Britain and Britain's Got Talent star has been accused of preying on teenage girls and young women for sexual purposes, according to a joint investigation published on Tuesday by The Guardian and ITV News.

Among the allegations, which date back to 2003, multiple women accused Walliams, 55, of grooming them when they were teenagers, while one woman described her alleged encounter with Walliams at 15 years old as a "sexual assault".

One alleged that she was 15 when he started messaging her after meeting at a Little Britain fan event. They began a sexual relationship when she was 17.

The author, known for children's books like Gangster Granny and Billionaire Boy, was also accused of inappropriate conduct and harassing women in the workplace, at both Britain's Got Talent and the publishing house HarperCollins. Walliams was dropped by the publisher in 2025 following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Walliams denied any wrongdoing in a letter to journalists working on the investigation.

"Looking back, I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with," he wrote. "I realise I did not always take people's feelings properly into account. That is something I regret. And whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that I never did."

He added, "I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law, but I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me."

Walliams had previously asked London's High Court to stop the outlets from publishing their investigation, claiming he was at risk of killing himself if the claims were made public. A judge rejected the injunction last week, and Walliams failed to meet the appeal deadline on Monday.