Police investigating more 'potential criminal allegations' about Russell Brand

London's Metropolitan Police are investigating more "potential criminal allegations" about Russell Brand.

A representative for the police force has revealed that several people contacted them during the trial and sentencing of the disgraced comedian.

The 51-year-old is already being investigated over rape allegations from two more women and has been interviewed under caution in connection with those allegations.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, who led the investigation into Brand, told BBC Breakfast on Tuesday that officers were "looking at exactly what we've got" and "whether they're information that points to behaviour or whether they could constitute a criminal offence".

Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison at London's Southwark Crown Court on Monday after being found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was also acquitted of two further charges of rape and one of attempted indecent assault.

Handing down his sentence, Mr Justice Bennathan described Brand as a "sexual predator" who told a "series of lies" and praised the "determination and bravery" of his four female victims, who came forward over incidents between 2004 and 2009.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star was sentenced to nine years for rape, with an additional 18 months for the concurrent sexual assault sentences.

After the guilty verdict on Friday, the head of the Metropolitan Police, Sir Mark Rowley, stated that he "wouldn't be surprised" if more people came forward to make allegations.