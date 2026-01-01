Olivier Martinez requests hike in child support from Halle Berry

Halle Berry's ex Olivier Martinez is seeking an increase in his monthly child support payments.

The bid comes after the French actor was granted primary physical custody of the couple's 13-year-old son, Maceo.

In newly filed legal documents, Martinez states that he should receive more than the allocated $8000 (£6000) monthly child support from his movie star ex now that the teen is living with him full time.

"When the supporting parent enjoys a lifestyle that far exceeds that of the custodial parent, child support must to some degree reflect the more opulent lifestyle," the documents read, according to The Daily Mail.

"Further, because children are entitled to the same standard of living attainable by the parents' income, the needs of a child of extraordinarily wealthy parents will exceed the bare necessities of life."

The exes previously shared 50/50 custody of their son. Last month, Martinez accused the Catwoman star in court of physically abusing Maceo. Berry has denied the allegations.

In an income and expense declaration previously shared by the outlet, Martinez claimed to have average monthly expenses of $17,555.99 (£13,153).

Martinez noted that Berry continues to make movies, having starred in Crime 101, released in February, and is working on two current productions, Fleur and Red Card.