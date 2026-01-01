Thomas Markle detained for removing ankle monitor

Thomas Markle has been rearrested for cutting an electronic monitoring device off his ankle.

First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli revealed that just days after his arrest for keeping child sexual abuse material in storage units in California, the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is back in custody awaiting a hearing in federal court in Tampa, Florida.

Markle was arrested shortly after he cut off the ankle bracelet at 1:45 am, according to Essayli, the Associated Press (AP) reports.

Markle's first arrest last Friday followed the seizure of approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected child sexual abuse images in storage in the Los Angeles area.

Hours later, a judge allowed Markle to be released on the condition that he be electronically monitored.

The judge also ordered a mental competency exam and a report to be filed by 20 November.

Markle resides in an assisted living and senior care facility in Lakeland, Florida, after relocating from Cebu, Philippines, following health issues and a leg amputation.

His daughter, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who is married to Britain's Prince Harry, has shared that she was "deeply distressed" by allegations that a collection of child sexual abuse images had been found at her father's former home.

She also revealed that a letter containing "troubling allegations" about him had been forwarded to police in London in 2019.