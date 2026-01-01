'Vile predator': Dannii Minogue's 2006 warning about Russell Brand

A warning from Australian music and TV star Dannii Minogue labelling Russell Brand a "vile predator" has resurfaced after 20 years.

In 2006, Minogue appeared on Brand's MTV chat show 1 Leicester Square to promote the release of her album The Hits and Beyond.

After her appearance, she spoke with The Mirror about the disturbing interaction she had with the show's host.

The singer claimed Brand had pestered her for her phone number, made remarks about her "fabulous breasts" and was unable to "take no for an answer".

"He is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator," she told the outlet after her experience. "I certainly don't think he has cured his sex addiction, that's for sure. He always goes that step too far. Never quite far enough to slap his face, but usually too far."

She said the comments he made towards her made her feel uncomfortable.

"Throughout the whole interview, he kept making shocking remarks that I can't even repeat," she said. "Just uttering the words would make me blush."

The resurfaced comments come after Brand was found guilty of raping one woman and three counts of sexual assault between 2004 and 2009.

He was sentenced to nine years for the rape, with an additional 18 months, nine months and eight months for sexual assaults.