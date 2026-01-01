Stacy Keach dead at 85

Actor Stacy Keach died on Tuesday after battling a heart condition.

The veteran actor, best known for his roles in The Bourne Legacy and Blue Bloods, was 85 years old.

Keach's wife, Malgosia Keach, shared that he had died at his family home in Magdalenka, Poland.

The star had "a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure", she shared in a statement to Variety.

"Stacy was not only a legendary actor, admired and loved by audiences the world over, but also my beloved husband, my companion and the heart of our family.

"His passing leaves an immeasurable emptiness in our lives. But his extraordinary spirit, his unforgettable voice and the love he gave so generously will remain with us forever."

Keach was working well into his 80s with his last role being in 2025's Jay Kelly, with George Clooney and Adam Sandler.

Prior to that he co-starred with Jeff Bridges in the boxing drama Fat City in 1972; 1998's American History X with Edward Norton; and 2012's The Bourne Legacy with Matt Damon.

Keach also played memorable characters on TV, including private detective Mike Hammer on the sitcom Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer, for which he earned a Golden Globe nomination in 1985.

More recently, he was known for playing Cardinal Kevin Kearns on the police drama Blue Bloods.

His other television credits included Two and a Half Men, Ray Donovan, Prison Break and the voice of H.K. Duff VIII on The Simpsons.

Keach was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019.

He is survived by his wife and the couple's two adult children.