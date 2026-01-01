Christina Applegate cites breast implants as suspect in MS misdiagnosis

Christina Applegate has voiced her fears that her breast implants may have caused her debilitating health issues.

Last month, the Married... With Children alum revealed that she had been misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) after battling distressing symptoms for more than five years.

Applegate, who had been forced to step away from her successful acting career, revealed on the Tuesday episode of her Messy podcast that she suspects leaking breast implants could be behind her health struggles.

"The one that I found interesting that someone sent me, and I've been thinking this for years, is the breast implant poisoning," the Golden Globe winner told co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler about all the messages she has received about her health issues.

"I had my double mastectomy in 2008, and I am way overdue for having them replaced. And I swear over the last five years or whatever, I've thought, What if they're leaking and poisoning me?"

In 2008, the TV star was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy after discovering she carried a BRCA1 genetic mutation. Following the procedure, she had reconstruction surgery and implants.

Applegate noted to Sigler that she is aware of "some study" about leaked breast implants symptoms presenting as MS, adding, "So, that's one that I will be looking into, because it's something I've thought about."