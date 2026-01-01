Brenda Song opens up on 'identity crisis over eggs'

Brenda Song has opened up about suffering an "identity crisis over eggs".

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum has revealed she needed to "deprogram" herself after the show wrapped.

In an interview with the Wildmen podcast, Brenda, 38, told her former co-star Dylan Sprouse she had melted down while out for breakfast with her father, not long after Suite Life came to an end in 2011.

Asked what she would like to order, Brenda immediately requested the same thing she had eaten every morning on set since the show started filming in 2005.

"I just told her, like egg whites and like, toast and avocado - because that's what I had every morning on Suite Life," she recalled. "She goes, 'How do you want your eggs?' and I was like, 'How do I want my eggs?', and I started crying."

Going on to describe how, at the time, she still found herself automatically driving to set despite no longer working there, Brenda explained she fell into an identity crisis - all triggered by the question of how she wanted her eggs.

"I realised I have lived in such a routine, at such a young age, that it's so ingrained in me to like, look at a call sheet," she said.

"It took me so long to kind of deprogram myself because I had an identity crisis over eggs ... who am I outside of, you know, this person that has been doing this show? I am not this character!"

Later, Brenda, who is married to fellow former child star Macaulay Culkin, 46, admitted she still felt "a little bit of anxiety" when out in the world as her own self, as opposed to playing a character on set.

"I feel more comfortable on a set than I do in real life," she said. "Because I feel like when you're on a set and growing up on one, there's almost like a social contract."