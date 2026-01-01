Florence Pugh won't tolerate 'messy' behaviour on set

Florence Pugh will no longer tolerate "messy" or "rude" behaviour on TV and film sets.

In an interview for the December 2026/January 2027 issue of ELLE magazine published on Tuesday, the British actress reflected on what she has learned over the course of her career.

Specifically, Pugh has realised she needs to "better" protect herself in the entertainment industry.

"I'm not standing for bulls**t behaviour. I'm not standing for bulls**t attitude. I'm not allowing for people to be rude to the crew. You just get bolder and bigger and more confident with time, and you want to be around and work with the right people," she declared. "And the moment someone is making that vibe feel off, everybody feels it. I don't want to deal with messy."

Pugh emphasised that she now tries to surround herself with people who work in a similar way and often repeats the mantra, "Show up on time, don't be rude, don't be a misogynist."

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Little Women star opened up about her decision to condemn leaders at Cornell University over their handling of sexual assault allegations made by an unnamed woman in 2024.

After a civil case was filed in August, the District Attorney confirmed they were reopening a criminal investigation.

Accordingly, Pugh noted that she felt compelled to speak out because she "cares about women".

"I care about women I know, and I care about women I don't know. And if we allow for stories like that to become in any way normal, then we are allowing ourselves to continue toward that destiny of abuse and rape being accepted as a norm," the 30-year-old added.

Pugh is currently promoting the historical drama, East of Eden. The limited series is now streaming via Netflix.