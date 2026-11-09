David Walliams to be removed from Fing! after allegations

David Walliams is being removed from new movie Fing! after allegations made against him.

The 55-year-old comic was revealed to be the celebrity behind an injunction to prevent the publication of allegations that he contacted teenage girls and young women for sexual purposes, and now the producers have issued a statement about his status in the movie.

They told Deadline: "We take the allegations reported regarding David Walliams seriously.

"Our thoughts are with anyone who has been affected.

"We have removed his cameo appearance from Fing!, and he will have no involvement in the film’s release or promotion.”

Walliams was due to make a cameo appearance in the family film, which will be released in the US by Angel Studios in early January 2027.

The cast also features his former Little Britain co-star Matt Lucas, as well as Taika Waititi, Mia Wasikowska and Iona Bell.

Fing! was co-written by Walliams and Kevin Cecil, and based on his 2019 children's book of the same name.

A spokesperson for Sky - who had planned to release the film early next year - told Variety: “The allegations made against David Walliams are extremely serious.

"We have notified the producers of the film of our intention to exit our position as the UK Ireland licensee of Fing!"

The representative added that Sky had also “already removed content which features [Walliams] from our platforms".

A High Court judge previously dismissed Walliams' bid to prevent the publication of the allegations made against him, but granted him permission to appeal and temporarily kept his identity secret. However, the comedian and writer missed a 4.30pm deadline on Monday (09.11.26) to take the case to the Court of Appeal, meaning he could then be named.

The allegations were subsequently published by ITV News and The Guardian the day after the deadline.

A three-year joint investigation by ITV News and The Guardian has revealed a series of allegations dating back to 2003, with some accusers being as young as 15. Walliams denies all the allegations.

In a statement to The Guardian and ITV News, the comedian said: "Looking back, I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with… I realise I did not always take people's feelings properly into account. That is something I regret.

"And whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that I never did…

"I am not a sexual predator… I have not broken the law… I am devastated that some of the women I met ten to twenty years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me."