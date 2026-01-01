You've Got Mail reboot in the works

A reboot of the 1998 romantic comedy classic You've Got Mail is in development.

Jason Orley is attached to direct a new take on Nora Ephron's classic rom-com, starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.

Rather than remake the original film, the reboot will tell a new, modern story, but plot details are currently under wraps.

According to Deadline, Orley is also writing the current draft of the script based on a previous screenplay by Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont.

You've Got Mail follows book superstore magnate Joe Fox (Hanks) and independent bookshop owner Kathleen Kelly (Ryan) as they fall in love over the now-defunct AOL Instant Messenger, unaware that he's trying to put her out of business.

The film, which also starred Greg Kinnear and Parker Posey, was a major box office hit in Christmas 1998, making $250 million (£188 million) against a $65 million (£49 million) budget.

The rom-com was inspired by the 1937 Miklós László play Perfumeire, which had previously been adapted into two movies - 1940's The Shop Around the Corner and 1949's In the Good Old Summertime.

It marked the third collaboration between Hanks and Ryan, who previously teamed up for Joe Versus the Volcano and Sleepless in Seattle, the latter also being directed by Ephron.

Orley made his feature directorial debut with 2019's Big Time Adolescence and followed it up with Jenny Slate's rom-com I Want You Back in 2022 and episodes of Pete Davidson's 2023 series Bupkis. He recently wrapped post-production on Close Personal Friends, a comedy starring Brie Larson, Jack Quaid, Lilly Collins and Henry Golding.