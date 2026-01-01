Joseph Zada didn't speak to Woody Harrelson about The Hunger Games prequel role

Joseph Zada didn't feel it was "necessary" to speak to Woody Harrelson before starring in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

The 21-year-old star portrays Haymitch Abernathy, a role Harrelson played in the original dystopian trilogy, in the prequel and said he didn't feel the need to consult the Cheers star because he wanted to give a "different" take on the character.

In an interview with SFX magazine, Joseph said: "I didn't get to speak to Woody before, but it wasn't really necessary.

"If I was doing something closer to him, I definitely would have chatted to him, but it's such a different character that it wasn't needed."

The Australian actor added: "I have been able to speak to him since – just to share stories of our experiences on these films, ask him questions, get a lot of wisdom and great movie recommendations.

"He told me to watch Cool Hand Luke, which I hadn't seen. It blew my mind."

Zada embraced the challenge of "bridging the gap" between his and Woody's contrasting portrayals of Haymitch.

Asked how the character differs from the original movie, he said: "As different as I could possibly try to make them.

"That was what was most interesting for me – trying to start as far away from what you see in the original films, and then having the challenge of bridging that gap... seeing how much I could put myself through mentally and physically to believably end up at what we see in those original films."

Joseph also revealed that he found it "absolutely terrifying" acting opposite Ralph Fiennes, who plays the tyrannical Panem President Coriolanus Snow.

The East of Eden actor said: "Ralph is an incredible actor and he has serious presence – even setting aside the fact he's playing this terrible dictator, President Snow.

"So that just adds to the ominous feeling when he walks onto set in full costume with his long white hair."

Meanwhile, Joseph's co-star Mckenna Grace recently warned fans that The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is a "very bleak and incredibly sad" film.

The 20-year-old actress said: "There's no beating around the bush - it's a very bleak and incredibly sad book, and this film is very much the same.

"But Francis [Lawrence, the director] has talked a lot about how this novel and film is a call to action...

"I hope that gets people talking about standing up for what you believe in, even when you're young and in a situation that feels hopeless."