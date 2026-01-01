Kylie Jenner sued by former housekeeper

Kylie Jenner is facing another lawsuit from a former employee.

Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya has filed a lawsuit against the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, claiming that she was locked in a closet, bitten by a dog and mistreated while she worked at Jenner's Los Angeles home between March 2025 and February 2026.

According to the court documents, Amaya alleged that she suffered a panic attack while she was locked inside a closet for more than an hour and was laughed at and mocked by her supervisor when she was finally let out.

She also claimed that she was bitten by a dog in October 2025 while cleaning its doghouse, and that a can of pepper spray accidentally discharged into her eyes and face while cleaning a drawer in September 2025.

Amaya also alleged that she was ordered to carry out physically demanding tasks and was never sufficiently compensated for overtime or travel between Jenner's houses.

The former housekeeper claimed she was wrongfully terminated in February over her "protected wage-related complaints" and "workplace treatment".

She is seeking compensation for "lost earnings, lost employment benefits, emotional distress, humiliation, anxiety, and other damages according to proof", reports Us Weekly.

Amaya is the fourth Jenner employee to sue the reality star and her team since April. Former housekeeper Angelica Hernandez Vasquez sued for alleged harassment and discrimination; part-time housekeeper Juana Delgado Soto claimed racial harassment and racial discrimination, and a former private chef alleged pregnancy discrimination and wrongful termination.

Addressing the lawsuits, Jenner's attorney Michael Rhodes told TMZ, "These latest cases are being brought by the same lawyer who previously filed claims on behalf of Kylie's former household staff. It's clear that this lawyer wants to use publicity to try and extract an unwarranted payday."

He continued, "We're not going to be intimidated into doing that. As such, we'll defend these meritless cases vigorously and look forward to telling our side of the story."