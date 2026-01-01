Dustin Hoffman denies sexual misconduct allegations

Dustin Hoffman addresses allegations of past sexual misconduct in his new memoir.

On Tuesday, editors at People obtained an excerpt of the Oscar-winning actor's book, Look at Me.

In one chapter, Hoffman denied the accusations made against him but conceded his behaviour at times around four decades ago may have made women "uncomfortable".

"I'm sure it's true that in my life, especially forty years ago, I made some women uncomfortable," he wrote. "But 'uncomfortable' is a subjective emotional state. What is crass and offensive to one person, another individual might find hilarious, or enlivening, or even sort of cozy."

Hoffman did not respond to specific allegations.

In 2017, seven women came forward and accused The Graduate star of sexual misconduct or assault around the time the #MeToo Movement emerged. Hoffman apologised to one of the women at the time but has not publicly responded to the other claims.

"When a reckoning started making its way around the internet, and tearing through Hollywood, I thought it was a very good thing," the 89-year-old continued, referring to the social movement. "I knew by then that plenty of women had put up with way too much for way too long in my industry. Not for a second did I worry that anything negative would be said about me, because the idea of taking something from someone sexually that they didn't want to give... it's just not something I've ever done."

Hoffman was married to Anne Byrne from 1969 until their divorce was finalised in 1980. He has been married to Lisa Gottsegen since October 1980.

And the Tootsie actor noted that he has "learned a lot" from his second wife about boundaries.

"(Particularly) about men and women and the different ways we perceive a given situation. It took me years (decades?) to understand that flirting with every woman I met was not okay," he added.

Look at Me is now available to purchase.