Kate and Oliver Hudson remember late co-star Hayden Panettiere

Kate and Oliver Hudson have opened up on their memories of late co-star Hayden Panettiere.

During an episode of their podcast Sibling Revelry on Tuesday, Kate, 47, and Oliver, 50, reflected on their experience working with Panettiere on Nashville and the 2004 film Raising Helen.

"I haven't even talked about it ... it's just crazy," Oliver, who starred in Nashville alongside Panettiere, said, recalling what it was like to work with the late actress.

Panettiere starred as Juliette Barnes in all six seasons of ABC's Nashville, while Oliver joined the cast as Jeff Fordham in season three.

"She was amazing. So much fun. We had the best time ... on that show....It's just so f**ked. Kate knew her very well, too."

Kate, who appeared alongside Panettiere on Raising Helen remembered that "she was incredible," adding that she was also "fierce" and "strong-willed."

Recalling how she could remember lines thanks to her "photographic memory," Oliver continued: "No one remembered lines like her."

"She would come into the trailer and ...she wouldn't even know her lines, come into the makeup trailer, have, like, huge chunks of dialogue, pick up her sides, read it once or twice, throw it down, boom, she's in."

He added: "And I was like, so jealous. I was like, 'How the f**k do you do that?' And she goes, 'I have a photographic memory.' I'm like, 'Oh my God.'"

The Nashville alum died in August, days before her 37th birthday, of an accidental overdose.