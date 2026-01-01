Marvel fans get four extra Endgame scenes as Avengers blockbuster returns ahead of Doomsday showdown

Avengers: Endgame is returning with an extended edition on Disney+ – giving Marvel fans another chance to revisit the superhero blockbuster before the arrival of Avengers: Doomsday.

The new version, titled Avengers: Endgame Encore, will begin streaming on Friday 13 November, just over a month before Doomsday is scheduled to reach cinemas on 18 December.

The release follows a theatrical reissue of the 2019 film featuring four additional scenes connecting its storyline to the forthcoming Marvel sequel.

The extended edition previously proved successful at the box office, taking $26 million (£20m) in North America and $86 million (£66m) worldwide during its theatrical return, according to the figures reported for the re-release.

The renewed interest also helped Endgame reclaim the position of highest-grossing film of all time, with reported worldwide takings of $2.925 billion (£2.25bn), overtaking James Cameron’s Avatar.

The original film, directed by Anthony Russo, 56, and Joe Russo, 55, brought together some of Marvel’s best-known superheroes for a confrontation with Thanos, following the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Its cast included Robert Downey Jr, 61, as Iron Man, Chris Evans, 45, as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth, 43, as Thor, Scarlett Johansson, 41, as Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo, 58, as Hulk, and Jeremy Renner, 55, as Hawkeye.

Robert is also returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Doomsday, although this time he is taking on the role of the villain Doctor Doom rather than reprising his portrayal of Tony Stark.

The forthcoming film is another major instalment in the Avengers franchise, following the enormous commercial success of Infinity War and Endgame, which brought Marvel’s original Infinity Saga to its conclusion.

It also follows the summer release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, 30, who has played Peter Parker since his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War in 2016.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, 53, has also unveiled plans for Infinity Vision, a new premium cinema presentation format designed to accompany the release of Doomsday.

Kevin revealed the initiative at CinemaCon earlier this year, with Disney planning to rebrand selected premium cinema screens to offer audiences enhanced picture and sound.

The move comes as Disney faces competition for premium screenings from Warner Bros, whose Dune: Part Three is also scheduled to open on 18 December.

The science-fiction sequel, directed by Denis Villeneuve, 59, is expected to occupy Imax screens for three weeks, creating a challenge for Marvel as the two major productions compete for cinema audiences.

The competing releases have prompted comparisons with the 2023 box-office phenomenon known as Barbenheimer, when Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer opened on the same weekend.

Christopher, 56, also attracted attention to large-format cinema screenings with his latest film, The Odyssey, which opened earlier this year.

The director’s adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic featured Matt Damon, 56, as Odysseus and Anne Hathaway, 43, as Penelope, alongside Tom Holland.

Disney has meanwhile launched a Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday collection on its streaming platform, featuring films and television programmes connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The collection includes titles linked to the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men, as well as Loki, the television series starring Tom Hiddleston, 45, which explores events following Endgame.

According to Disney, the Encore edition runs approximately four minutes longer than the original and includes revised colour grading alongside its additional footage.

Joe Russo said of the extended release: “It’s a really unique opportunity.”

Marvel has confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday will open in UK cinemas on 16 December, two days before its scheduled US release