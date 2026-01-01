Antonio Sabata Jr. and Virginia Madsen's son arrested after fatal hit-and-run

Jack Sabato has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Anchorage, Alaska.

The 32-year-old son of Melrose Place heartthrob Antonio Sabato Jr. and Sideways star Virginia Madsen was arrested and jailed at the Anchorage Correctional Complex on Monday.

The arrest came following a road traffic incident earlier in the day that led to the death of 42-year-old Carl Simmonds.

Sabato allegedly fled the scene before later contacting the cops to say he hit "something" while he was "doing late-night DoorDashing", according to documents obtained by Anchorage TV station KTUU.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, Sabato has been remanded on charges of leaving the scene of an accident without assisting the injured and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death.

Sabato was arraigned in court on Tuesday, where a judge set his bail at $5000 (£3700), the outlet reported.

Madsen and Sabato Jr. dated between 1993 and 1998, with the former couple welcoming their son in August 1994.

"There are moments in life for which no words can adequately express the weight of what has happened. This is one of them," the actor told Page Six of the accident.

"First and foremost, my heart goes out to the family and loved ones of Carl Simmonds. A life has been tragically lost, and no family's grief should ever be overshadowed by public attention or speculation.

"As a father, I love my son unconditionally. That love does not diminish the gravity of this tragedy, nor does it lessen my compassion for a family facing an unimaginable loss."