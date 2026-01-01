Irma P. Hall dead at 91

Irma P. Hall has died. She was 91.

The veteran actor was known for films including The Ladykillers, Soul Food, A Family Thing and Collateral.

The star's family shared in a statement that Hall had died on 10 November in Dallas, Texas.

"It is with profound sadness that the family announces their passing," the statement read.

"Irma P. Hall was a beloved actress, author, poet, educator, and public speaker whose contributions touched countless lives throughout her remarkable career. Her legacy of talent, dedication, and compassion will continue to inspire generations to come.

"The family deeply appreciates the outpouring of love, support, and condolences from fans, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers worldwide," the statement concluded.

Hall first received critical attention for her role in 1996's A Family Thing, in which she starred as Aunt T alongside Robert Duvall and James Earl Jones.

In 1997, she appeared in the film Soul Food as Big Mama, the matriarch of a close-knit Chicago family, later reprising the role in the TV series adaptation.

She also had roles in 1997's Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1998's Patch Adams, and 1999's A Lesson Before Dying.

Her most acclaimed role came in The Ladykillers alongside Tom Hanks, Marlon Wayans and J. K. Simmons. She won the Jury Prize at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival for her performance.

"It was a wonderful experience working with Tom Hanks," she told Art&Seek in 2008. "We bonded. I bond easily, I guess. I say that I have all these godchildren. God sends them to me, and he's become one."

Hall is survived by her two children and four grandchildren.