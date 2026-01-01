Frankie Muniz hospitalised after race-car crash

Frankie Muniz has been involved in a practice crash at Daytona Beach, Florida, in the hours leading up to a race.

According to a statement by his racing partner Ford, shared with Motorsport.com, the Malcolm in the Middle star "was involved in an incident while practising for today's Proud to Honour event at Daytona International Speedway. He was taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation and is awake and alert.

"We'll share updates as they become available," the message concluded. "Thank you for your support and for respecting Frankie's privacy at this time."

Entertainment Tonight was at the track and published a photo of the damaged car, showing that the roof had been cut away by rescue workers.

Muniz was one of 12 drivers set to compete on Wednesday evening in a special all-Mustang charity race around Daytona International Speedway, honouring Veterans Day. Other drivers included three-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano and F1 driver Logan Sargeant.

"My dad was in the Air Force and the Navy, and my grandfather was in the Navy," Muniz told Page Six prior to the practice race.

"We owe so much, and the fact that I get to race and raise awareness and give back to so many families who have given us Americans everything, I knew I wanted to be a part of it, especially to honour my father and grandfather."

According to reports, Muniz's on-screen dad from Malcolm in the Middle, Bryan Cranston, was preparing to attend the race in support of Muniz.?