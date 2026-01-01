Yes, Dear star Anthony Clark dead at 62

Anthony Clark, stand-up comedian and star of the '00s sitcom Yes, Dear, has died.

It's understood that Clark died from complications related to pneumonia, Deadline reports. He was 62.

His co-star, Mike O'Malley, paid tribute on Instagram.

"Anthony Clark died yesterday. He was a hilarious guy," he began, before sharing a memory.

"When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston. He was so unique. I was a fan before I was a friend."

O'Malley shared that he and Clark last spoke just three weeks ago.

"He had us laughing loudly once again," he wrote. "Rest in peace, Tony."

Clark is best known for starring alongside O'Malley, Jean Louisa Kelly and Liza Snyder on the 2000 CBS sitcom Yes, Dear. The comedy about two couples living under the same roof ran for six seasons.

Yes, Dear executive producer Greg Garcia shared his thoughts with Deadline.

"I've been very lucky to be friends with some of the funniest people in the world, and Anthony Clark had the most insane sense of humour of all of them. Over the past two or three years, we had reconnected, and I always looked forward to our monthly phone calls where we would catch up and make each other laugh.

"It's a sad day, and I'll miss him very much. I'm glad he was able to bring a lot of joy and laughter into the world."

Clark was also memorable on the big screen as a flamboyant hairdresser in The Rock. On TV, he led two other shows: Boston Common and Soul Man.

In 2006, he served as host of Last Comic Standing.