Russell Brand documentary in the works at Netflix - report

Netflix is preparing to launch a major documentary series about Russell Brand.

The streamer will spotlight Brand after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault last week, Deadline reports.

Brand has started a sentence of 10 years and six months in prison.

The documentary is expected to be confirmed this week, the outlet reports.

The project was referenced briefly during the comedian's trial. Giving evidence at London's Southwark Crown Court, Mark Pinheiro, a former friend of Brand, said he had been approached by a producer about the Netflix show.

Netflix has previously spotlighted high-profile British sex offenders in documentaries. The streamer premiered Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story in 2022.

News of the Brand project comes after Netflix declined to take down Russell Brand: Re:Birth, a 2018 comedy show filmed in front of a live audience at the Hackney Empire in East London.

Brand was last week found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault. In sentencing remarks following the four-week trial, Mr Justice Bennathan described Brand as a "sexual predator", and noted that his fame had protected him until 2023, when Channel 4 and The Times of London published allegations about his conduct.

Brand is married to Laura Brand, née Gallacher. The couple have three children together.

He was previously married to singer Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012.