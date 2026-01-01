Russell Brand reveals Meta shut down his Instagram and Facebook

Russell Brand has shared on X that Meta has taken down his Instagram account.

After being sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, Brand has now found himself with a seriously curtailed social media presence.

"We disabled your account. You no longer have access to russellbrand," read the screenshot.

"There never was a Russell Brand, according to @Meta," the sex offender, or likely a representative of his, shared. "Thank God for @elonmusk. Stay tuned."

In the explanation as to why his Instagram account was deleted, the screenshot read, "Your account, or activity on it, doesn't follow our Community Standards. No one can see or find your account, and you can't use it. All your information will be permanently deleted."

Meta also noted that Brand would not be able to "request another review of this decision", but that it would allow him to download all the information he had previously shared.

Brand's Instagram had more than five million followers, and he had shared more than 6500 posts.

The sex offender's Facebook Page was also removed, with the screenshot reading, "We suspended your page. This is because Russell Brand goes against our Community Standards." On his Facebook page, Brand had 6.2 million followers.

Brand still has more than 10 million followers on his active X account, where he goes by the handle @rustyrockets.

On Monday this week, the former funnyman was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison. He had been convicted the previous week for raping a woman in 2009 and three counts of sexual assault between 2004 and 2009.