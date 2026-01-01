Snoop Dogg sets Christmas TV special A Not-So-Silent Night

Snoop Dogg is getting into the festive spirit.

On Wednesday, producers at NBC announced that the hip-hop icon will headline a one-hour special, A Not-So-Silent Night: Christmas with Snoop, on 2 December.

"Snoop is excited to make new Christmas traditions as he spends part of the holiday in his plush hotel suite celebrating with friends and loved ones," a logline reads.

Alongside Snoop, special guests include Wayne Brady, Kristin Chenoweth, Adam Devine, Jane Handcock, October London, Craig Robinson, Nicole Scherzinger, Gwen Stefani, Jamie Foxx, and Martha Stewart.

The 55-year-old, real name Calvin Broadus, and lifestyle guru Martha have been friends for years and even co-hosted Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party. The variety show ran for three seasons from 2016 until 2020.

The new special will air after Christmas in Rockefeller Center, which will include the unveiling of the iconic Christmas tree.

Snoop is a big fan of the holidays, having released the album Snoop Dogg Presents Christmas in Tha Dogg House in 2008. He also famously performed a mashup of Winter Wonderland / Here Comes Santa Claus for the 2015 movie Pitch Perfect 2.

The music superstar has a long-held relationship with NBC, having previously served as a judge on the singing competition The Voice and delivered commentary for the Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, a film about the rapper's life and career is in the works at Universal Pictures. The biopic, starring Jonathan Daviss, is set for release next August.