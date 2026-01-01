Jessica Chastain returning to Broadway in new play Lost Lear

Jessica Chastain is set to return to the Broadway stage.

On Wednesday, producers announced that the Oscar-winning actress will lead the production of Lost Lear for 16 weeks early next year.

Written and directed by Dan Colley, the play will also feature Corey Stoll and Michael Urie. Additional casting will be announced soon.

"As her grip on the present slips, Joy (Chastain), a former actress, is certain she's back in rehearsal for King Lear," a summary reads. "At her care home, her nurse (Urie) takes his cues from her, stepping into whatever role she needs him to play. When her estranged son Conor (Stoll) comes to visit, he's ready to tell his mother what he's spent years leaving unsaid. But if he wants her to hear him, he'll have to step into the scene. A limited event. A memory that will be impossible to leave behind."

Performances of Lost Lear will begin on 29 March 2027, with the opening night scheduled for 23 April at the Booth Theatre in New York City.

And Colley can't wait to begin rehearsals.

"I never imagined, when we first made Lost Lear, that it would one day be on Broadway - and I've imagined some pretty wild things," he stated. "I'm so thrilled to have the opportunity to share this piece with New York audiences and to discover new facets of the work through collaborating with this remarkable company of artists."

Previously, Chastain starred in the revival of A Doll's House in 2023.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye actress has not yet commented on the news, but during an interview for Today earlier this month, she hinted she would "be on Broadway very, very soon".