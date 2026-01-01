James Bond director Denis Villeneuve gives update on 007 casting

Denis Villeneuve is "pushing the gas" on casting the next James Bond.

The 59-year-old filmmaker will be at the helm of the next 007 big screen adventure, and speculation is at a fever pitch with people wondering who will succeed Daniel Craig in the iconic role.

Asked for an update, Villeneuve told GQ magazine: "It’s — it’s in the process. In the process. I am pushing the gas.”

The filmmaker has spent much of this decade so far working on the Dune trilogy, with Dune: Part Three coming this month.

He understands the pressure of taking on a beloved franchise, and Villeneuve joked he has "the target of the sniper" on his chest with his Bond film.

He said: "We cannot f*** it up. We do not have the choice.”

Rumours have suggested Bond producers had narrowed the shortlist of actors to three hopefuls - Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor.

However, it has since been reported that Hollywood actors Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult - who have starred as Batman and Lex Luthor respectively for DC Studios - have both auditioned for the role.

During a recent appearance at the LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles, Villeneuve was honoured for his contribution to cinema and joked about his latest project in his speech.

Speaking on stage at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), he closed his speech by saying: "To express my gratitude with the blessing of my new friends at Amazon, I will reveal to you tonight who will be the next James Bond.

"The new James Bond is … and I will stop right now because [James Bond producer] Amy Pascal is about to have a heart attack. Thank you very much."

Villeneuve was also asked about the new Bond film while on the red carpet at the event, and the director declined to be drawn on the subject, telling Variety: "I should not comment right now because every word I’m going to say is going to be scrutinised.

"I would just say that I’m having a great time."

James Bond producer Amy Pascal has previously insisted the new 007 will be revealed to film fans by the end of 2026.

She told Deadline: "I would say the end of the year is a good bet. We are being really, really methodical."