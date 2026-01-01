Ben Stiller praises 'very special' Ariana Grande

Ben Stiller thinks Ariana Grande has something "very special" as an actress.

The 60-year-old actor worked with the Thank U, Next hitmaker for the first time on Focker-in-Law and he was blown away by just how "good" she is on screen.

He told Extra: “She just has something in terms of an innate sense of, as an actor, how to make a scene come alive and be specific and she just shines through.

"And she's funny, she has a great sense of humour, and she's just so much fun to work with. She's got something very special. I'm not the first person to say that, but as an acting partner, I loved working with her.”

And Ben was delighted to reunite with Robert De Niro once more on the latest film in the Focker franchise.

He said: “We come back together on these movies. It’s been fun to kind of have that experience of growing older with the character and the changes in life that he’s going through.

“To get to this point where Greg is basically the age that Jack was… and in a similar position, it's crazy.

“I look at Bob and he’s so vivacious and young… He really is still just Bob.

“He’s so sweet and so loyal and such a good friend to anyone whom he loves and he’s connected to, and he’s such a generous guy.

"There are a lot of people he feels that way about, and I’m just happy to have that connection with him and I always love seeing him.”

Ben previously admitted it feels like the right time to revisit the Meet the Parents franchise because he is now the same age as De Niro was when the original movie was released in 2000.

Speaking at a 25th anniversary screening of Meet the Parents, Ben explained: "I think what spurred the idea was that at this point in time, I'm the age that Bob [De Niro] was when we did the first movie.

"And there was this sort of mirror to the first film in terms of the fact that my kids are grown. And, yeah, that my kid, one of my kids, is thinking about introducing his person to the family ...

"And I think life informs everything that's happened in the last 25 years, and it's been a while since we did the last one... So, it's kind of great to look at it as a sort of new thing.

"But of course, there's all these great memories, and I feel like our connections are still there when we get back together. It's just all baked in there."

Ariana previously admitted working on the movie was a "dream come true".

She said on the Today Show: "I mean, I have grown up adoring Ben. Every single person in the cast I have grown up worshipping, so to be able to work with them and share a creative space with them was a dream come true."