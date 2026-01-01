Scarlett Johansson slams 'irresponsible' movie pitches

Scarlett Johansson has turned down acting projects by warning studios it would be "irresponsible" to make the movies.

The Paper Tiger actress always considers who the audience for a particular film would be when deciding whether to accept a role and has turned down offers where she just can't see the point in putting the movie together.

Speaking about her thought process when considering jobs, Scarlett told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: "Am I making something that other people want to see? Is there an audience for this movie? I’m not making a movie just for me.

“Sometimes I get studio projects that I have to say, ‘I don’t think you should make this. I don’t know who you’re making this for. It seems irresponsible to make this.’”

And the Black Widow star is always looking for work that is "cool", something which hasn't changed since the early days of her career.

She said: "I’m still trying to make things I think are cool. Or maybe going to be cool. Sometimes you sign up for something and it’s going to be cool - and then it’s not as cool as you thought it was going to be. That happens too, right?”

The 41-year-old actress will next start production on Scapegoat with Jude Law but admitted she doesn't know a lot about Ari Aster's upcoming movie, though she was blown away by the script.

She said: “I don’t know what it is either.

“I’ll have more information for you after a few weeks. The script is just so intense. It has this immediacy to it that is really different. I’ve never read anything like it before. [My husband] was like, ‘What are you reading?’ Because I kept going, ‘Oh, my God!’”

Scarlett still gets energised by life on set, particularly the exhilaration of "soaring together" with a co-star.

She said: “Something is happening, alive in a moment, being captured by a camera and 200 crew members witnessing it and participating in it and making it possible. And it’s for these two minutes of film.

“It’s why I’m still doing it."

The Her star can't imagine giving up acting, even though she has other interests.

She said: “I remember going with my fax pages, taking the train with my mum to Times Square and going on castings after school.

“Eating a tuna sandwich in Howard Johnson’s afterward and then picking up sheet music next door for vocal lessons. Going to Lee Strasberg on Saturdays. It’s all I’ve ever done.

“It would be like asking a painter what they would do if they didn’t paint. It’s just totally woven into the fabric of my entire life.”