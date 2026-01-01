Khloé Kardashian declares ex Lamar Odom is 'dead' to her following documentary

Khloé Kardashian has declared her ex-husband Lamar Odom is "dead" to her over the comments he made in his recent documentary.

The reality star gave an interview about her relationship with the former basketball player for Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, which aired on Netflix in March.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé admitted she was offended by Lamar's "really distasteful" comments about their marriage in the documentary, in which he suggested he married into the Kardashian-Jenner family for the lifestyle.

"I'm not too thrilled about it because I'm watching the documentary, and I'm like, 'Wait, I took time out of my life to sit here and do a favour for you. I'm not being paid. I'm doing this because I'm trying to be nice,'" she said.

"You're saying that you weren't really in love with me. You married me just so you could be more popular in pop culture," she continued. "All these things, which is so weird. Even if that is your truth, why don't you say it without me being on the other side of these interviews?"

Khloé and Lamar tied the knot in 2009, one month after meeting. She filed for divorce in 2013 but put the process on hold to care for Lamar following his near-death experience in October 2015.

The Good American founder, who eventually revived their divorce in 2016, was also disappointed by Lamar downplaying her involvement in his recovery in an interview following the documentary's release.

Addressing his "really, really lame" comments, Khloé stated, "I don't need (him) to thank me. Just don't talk about me. Don't discredit me. The bridge is burned and there's no more rope left to throw over. So he is dead to me."

She previously said she felt "dumb" for participating in the documentary after seeing Lamar's comments, and he responded, insisting he didn't marry her for "more clout".