Patrick Stewart's widow Sunny Ozell breaks silence after his death

Patrick Stewart's widow Sunny Ozell has broken her silence after his death.

The American singer-songwriter, who married the British acting legend in 2013, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a black-and-white portrait of her and Stewart embracing and smiling for the camera.

In the caption, Ozell revealed how she's been in the past two weeks since the Star Trek legend died on 28 October, aged 86.

"Today marks two weeks since Patrick passed, and the grief continues to come in waves," she wrote. "But I've also been experiencing such deep, profound gratitude. We left nothing unsaid. He knew I loved him, and I know he loved me.

"Patrick and I truly, authentically saw one another, and we amplified each other's best qualities. We shared nearly two decades together, and we filled those years with so much *living*."

The 47-year-old added that she has been "sincerely moved" by the outpouring of tributes to her late husband.

"I've been overwhelmed by the public response to Patrick's death, and while I'm not at all surprised that he touched so many, I'm sincerely moved by the outpouring of sadness and loss," she continued. "Thank you all for your condolences, they mean so, so much to me. My heart had to grow to contain my love for Patrick, and he changed me for the better, forever."

Stewart and Ozell met in a New York restaurant in 2008 and tied the knot in Lake Tahoe, Nevada in 2013. Through their marriage, she was stepmother to his adult children Daniel and Sophia.

Announcing the X-Men actor's death on 29 October, Stewart's representative said, "We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia."