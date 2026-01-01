Liza Minnelli confirms memoir will be adapted for screen

Liza Minnelli has confirmed her memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, is being adapted into a screen project.

Earlier this week, editors at Page Six reported that the Oscar-winning actress's best-selling book, published in March, is being developed into a limited TV series.

On Wednesday, Minnelli confirmed the news in an Instagram post, sharing that screenwriter-director Richard LaGravenese is spearheading the adaptation.

"Hey Kids! My life story is getting another act!" she enthused. "Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! is being written for the screen... maybe a limited series, maybe a film or two... by my pal, Oscar-nominated screenwriter Richard LaGravenese, who wrote (2013 TV film) Behind the Candelabra. Richard won't allow one dull moment!"

LaGravenese is also known for writing The Fisher King and The Bridges of Madison County.

Minnelli, the daughter of Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli, went on to note that she has partnered with executives at Skydance, Warner Bros., and Berlanti Productions on the project.

The Cabaret star also gave a shout-out to her longtime friend, Michael Feinstein, and everyone "working to bring our bestseller to the screen".

"And believe me, Kids, I've got more stories to tell! Ian Mohr of Page Six Hollywood @pagesix knows lots of the secrets. Today he revealed ours! And if Ian's story wasn't true? I'd be one damn twisted sister!" the 80-year-old added.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, executives at Magnolia Hill Productions and Warner Bros. TV optioned the rights to the memoir in 2024.