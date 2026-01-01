Frankie Muniz discharged from hospital after racing accident

Frankie Muniz is still feeling "a little sore" after being involved in a racing car accident this week.

On Wednesday, the Malcolm in the Middle actor was rushed to a local hospital after he crashed his vehicle during a practice lap at the Veterans Day Classic event at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

Later that day, Frankie released a statement to TMZ reassuring fans he was OK.

"I am disappointed I won't be able to take part in Ford's Proud to Honor event tonight," he commented. "I was looking forward to honouring the service of our veterans and racing against these other amazing drivers."

The Agent Cody Banks star didn't disclose whether he suffered any injuries.

"I am a little sore, but my Mustang (car) did its job in protecting me," the 40-year-old continued before thanking everyone who sent him well wishes. "I want to thank everyone at Ford Racing, Daytona International Speedway and the staff here at the hospital. I especially want to thank everyone who has reached out and for all the prayers."

Frankie began to pursue a racing career in 2008 and currently competes in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

"Ever since childhood, it's been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision, while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time race car driver," he shared in 2023. "I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious how I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself."

Most recently, Frankie reprised his role as Malcolm in a four-episode Malcolm in the Middle reboot for Disney+. The show aired in April.