NEWS Star Wars announces year-long 50th anniversary celebration for 2027 Newsdesk Share with :





Star Wars is set to mark five decades of galactic storytelling with a monumental year-long global celebration throughout 2027, unveiled by Lucasfilm and Disney just 50 days before the milestone year begins. Kicking off with a special anniversary logo featuring a newly orchestrated score by John Williams, the festivities are headlined by a restored theatrical rerelease of the original 1977 film. Returning to thousands of cinemas worldwide on 19 February in IMAX 70mm, 70mm, 35mm, and 4DX formats, the classic adventure will be accompanied by commemorative poster art from Matt Ferguson.



Screens big and small will welcome major new chapters across the galaxy. On 20 January, Rosario Dawson returns as Ahsoka Tano for the second season of Ahsoka on Disney+, confronting Grand Admiral Thrawn in the New Republic era.



Fans can celebrate May the 4th with The Hero Awakens, a new Disney+ documentary from filmmaker R.J. Cutler packed with rare 1977 archival footage, before Shawn Levy’s highly anticipated feature Star Wars: Starfighter, starring Ryan Gosling as a rogue thrust into a dangerous destiny, blasts into cinemas globally on 28 May.



Beyond the screen, immersive live events will transport audiences into a galaxy far, far away. Tickets are on sale now for Star Wars: The Experience, a major behind-the-scenes exhibition opening at Philadelphia’s Franklin Institute on 13 February, followed in March by Shared Reality dome screenings of A New Hope at Cosm venues across the US. In April, the sold-out Star Wars Celebration takes over the Los Angeles Convention Center alongside Star Wars in Concert: The Skywalker Saga, hosted by C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels at the Hollywood Bowl.



Lucasfilm Co-President Lynwen Brennan shared her excitement about returning the original 1977 movie to theatres and thanking the global community through new stories, interactive games, and experiences. Rounding out the festivities is a year-long wave of limited-edition collections and collaborations from Hasbro, the LEGO Group, Aston Martin, adidas, Mars, and Steinway, with further announcements and full schedules available on the official website.

