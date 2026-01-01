Nicholas Hoult confirms UK move

Nicholas Hoult has confirmed he's moved back to the UK, fuelling rumours he could be the new James Bond.

The 36-year-old British actor is reported to be among the frontrunners to replace Daniel Craig, and is believed to have recently completed a screen test for the role.

In an interview with Jake Shane for this week's episode of the Therapuss podcast, Hoult sparked speculation he's landed the iconic role after he revealed he's relocated his family to England.

"We're in London now," he shared.

"Since we moved to London, I've been doing 20,000 steps a day."

As he continued to discuss his relocation, Hoult explained most of his day is spent walking his children to and from school and doing errands.

Hoult raises four children with his wife, US model Bryana Holly, with the couple quietly welcoming twins last year.

The family's move to London means Hoult would be only an hour's drive away from Pinewood Studios, where the new James Bond movie will be filmed.

Other stars rumoured to be in the running for the role include Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Robert Pattinson and Josh O'Connor.

Hoult has travelled regularly between the UK and US while filming his role as Lex Luthor in 2025's Superman and the upcoming Man of Tomorrow.

However, his family home has been based in California, near to Bryana's relatives.

Elsewhere in the interview, the star revealed he's thrilled to be back in London because he can watch more football games with his kids.

"Arsenal now. I grew up near Reading," he replied when asked which team he supported.

"But we're living in North London. So now we're back, and I'm like, my boys are like, 'What team should we support?' I'm like, 'You guys can support Arsenal.'"

In June, Hoult sold his Hollywood Hills home for £1.6 million ($2.2 million).