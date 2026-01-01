Priyanka Chopra feels 'really excited' by Bluefly

Priyanka Chopra thinks the concept of Bluefly is "really cool".

The 44-year-old actress plays Myla Reese, a grieving UN translator, in Bluefly, the sci-fi action thriller set in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Priyanka has revealed what attracted her to the movie.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’m really excited about the idea behind the film. It touches on a lot of interesting things that have been in the news, and I think it’s timely for its sci-fi elements.

"What I loved about Myla is that she’s a U.N. translator. I’ve worked with UNICEF for about 15 years, and I’ve had the amazing privilege of working with a lot of U.N. translators.

"Their lives are so interesting, and they’re so brave. They’ve gone into war-stricken areas, and their translations aren’t just words — they go beyond words into the intention of what someone means to say.

"So, it’s beyond language, and delving into that as we traverse the Congo has been very interesting and super challenging. I get to speak multiple African languages in the movie, and I think it’ll be really cool."

Priyanka relished the challenge of starring in the new sci-fi movie.

The actress - who enjoyed huge success in Bollywood, before moving to Hollywood - reflected: "Doing justice to the languages I’m interpreting is something I take major responsibility for.

"As a bilingual person, and as someone who has grown up seeing my language and culture represented, or misrepresented, in entertainment, I take that responsibility seriously. I’m working with my dialect coach to get the words right in the multiple African languages I’m going to attempt, from Swahili to Zulu to Lingala. That’s the challenge."

Meanwhile, Priyanka previously admitted that she was "really shy and introverted" during her younger years.

The actress has enjoyed big hits in Bollywood and Hollywood, and Priyanka admitted to exceeding her own career expectations.

Priyanka - who is married to pop star Nick Jonas - told People: "I don’t [think my younger self would] believe it. I mean, I don’t think I had hopes that were so — at that time for my younger self — completely hyper unrealistic. Like I never thought this happens to everyday people.

"And I think she would have been more than anything, really surprised by my will to survive, my tenacity. Because when I was young, I was really shy and introverted, so I think she would have been surprised for sure."