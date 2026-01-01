Kourtney Kardashian admits she's not 'careful' about preventing pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian has admitted she's not "careful" about preventing another pregnancy.

The 47-year-old has told how she kept thinking she was pregnant again after having her fourth child, Rocky.

"Do you know, every month I think I'm pregnant? Then I'm not," the star said on the latest episode of The Kardashians. "But I consistently get my period again after breastfeeding."

She added, "I'm still breastfeeding, but I didn't get (a period) once for 140 days. I thought I was in full menopause, and then now I've gotten it the last three months every 28 days," she continued. "So, I'm back. And so every month I'm like, 'Am I pregnant?'"

When her sister Kylie asked if there was a possibility she could be pregnant, she admitted she and husband Travis Barker weren't "careful" about preventing pregnancy.

Kardashian is mum to children Mason, 16, Penelope, 14, and Reign, 11, who she shares with Scott Disick, as well as son Rocky, three, with husband Travis Barker, 51.

When she was pregnant with Rocky, she was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery that ultimately saved his life.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery."

In 2023, she added that the emergency had given her a new perspective on pregnancy. "That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn't know about in the past," she said. "After I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant, I had no idea. I've always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it's one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life."