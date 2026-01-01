Tyra Banks confirms split with long-term boyfriend

Tyra Banks has confirmed she has split with her long-term boyfriend.

Banks had been dating Canadian businessman Louis Bélanger-Martin for seven years.

She revealed she is single again to TMZ, on Thursday.

"Yeah," the Next Top Model star confirmed when asked if she is back on the market. "Maybe I am, (but) hell no am I online dating, girl, that'd be crazy!"

The model went on to reveal that her friends have been trying to convince her to try the celebrity dating app, Raya.

"I'm like, 'What the hell is a Raya?'" she joked. "No, but I am dating. It's nice to be single, it's been a while."

On the Hot 97 Radio Show, she opened up further, telling the hosts that she doesn't mind being single again. "(I've learned) it's never too late to start again. I'm a single woman now, right? I'm 52 years old, and I'm single," she said. "I kinda was over it. I'm like, 'I got my mom, I got my son, and I'm good.'"

She admitted she initially felt nervous about dating again but is now looking forward to it.

"I feel feminine dating (and) I'm back to that. There is no such thing as, 'Oh, it has to be over because of an age or because you're just done or, you know?' So, I'm living my feminineness right now."

Banks, 52, and Bélanger-Martin lived together and moved frequently between his apartment in England, house in Barbados and home in Magog, Quebec.

Tyra has a 10-year-old son, York, with former partner, Erik Asla.