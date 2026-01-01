Chris Hemsworth's home targeted by burglars

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's home in Australia was targeted by burglars this week.

On Thursday, editors at 7News reported that a Byron Bay property belonging to the Thor actor and Fast & Furious actress was broken into by four men in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to a police report, the burglars accessed the home at around 2am.

"Officers attended and were told four unknown people had entered the property and stole three vehicles earlier that day," a spokesperson commented. "No injuries were reported."

Sources told the outlet that Pataky checked CCTV cameras in the morning and saw four men wearing balaclavas, with "two of them holding knives," in the footage.

The men allegedly scaled the front fence before breaking into the garage and stealing three vehicles. Two of the cars have since been recovered. Police officers are continuing to investigate.

Representatives for Hemsworth and Pataky, 50, have not yet commented on the break-in.

The couple, who married in 2010, are parents to 14-year-old daughter India, and 12-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

Previously, Chris opened up about his decision to relocate his family from Los Angeles to picturesque Byron Bay in an interview for Men's Health Australia in 2021.

"When I first decided to move back here, it was, 'Well, how are you going to make it work with all the travel and so on?' And I guess my gut told me it was going to work out fine and so I stuck to my guns on that," the 43-year-old explained at the time. "And just as I sort of laid out my dream scenario, I thought, 'Why wouldn't anyone else want to be here?'"