Steve Carell and John C. Reilly to star in The Odd Couple on Broadway

Steve Carell and John C. Reilly have signed on to headline a new production of The Odd Couple on Broadway.

On Thursday, producers announced that the Hollywood stars will play mismatched roommates Felix Ungar and Oscar Madison for a 15-week run at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Opening night is scheduled for 23 March 2027.

Laura Benanti, Kevin Del Aguila, James Monroe Iglehart, Rob McClure, Heléne Yorke, and David Zayas round out the cast.

Tony Award winner Thomas Kail will direct.

"(Playwright) Neil Simon wrote one of the great American comedies, and it is an honour and a thrill to be part of this exceptional team bringing this play back to Broadway," he praised. "Underneath the extraordinary humour is something deeply human. Steve and John are two remarkable actors who can make an audience laugh uproariously one moment and move them deeply in the next. We aim to create a world that feels alive, immediate and can clearly express why this play has endured for more than 60 years."

Previously, Carell, 64, made his Broadway debut in a 2024 revival of Uncle Vanya, while Reilly, 61, has appeared in numerous plays, including productions of The Grapes of Wrath, A Streetcar Named Desire, and True West.

The Odd Couple first premiered on Broadway in 1965. The characters were revived in the 1968 comedy film, co-starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, and in the long-running 1970s sitcom, which featured Tony Randall and Jack Klugman.