Mike Myers writing Austin Powers 4

Mike Myers has confirmed he's writing a fourth Austin Powers movie.

The 61-year-old actor launched the spy franchise in 1997 with Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, followed by 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, and following years of speculation about another film, he's admitted he's currently working on a screenplay but refused to be drawn on the details.

Mike - who reprised the role of Dr. Evil from the films for a Verizon commercial earlier this year - told The Hollywood Reporter: “Yes, we are. I’m writing it right now; I’m having a great time.

“I’m very, very secretive. He’s a secret agent, so I can’t really say too much.”

Mike is returning to another beloved role with Shrek 5, and he's hoping to keep making the animated stories for years to come.

Asked about continuing the franchise, he said: “I’d love to. It’s so much fun. It’s so well written. The filmmakers are so lovely and they’re so nice to me and I love playing the character. I love the messages in there and Cameron [Diaz]’s fantastic and Eddie [Murphy]’s a genius.”

But the former Saturday Night Live star is unsure whether he will be voicing the ogre in the upcoming spin-off movie about Shrek's sidekick Donkey, which has been described as a prequel telling the origin story of Eddie Murphy's character.

He said: “I wish Donkey lived in my house! I love that character so much.

“I don’t think I’m in it. I might be. I’m not sure, but it’s long overdue. That character is one of my favourite characters of all time, and Eddie’s so great in it. I’m surprised it hasn’t come sooner, but I’ll be the first in line to see it. I love that guy.

“Honest to God, I have a cat named Pickles, and I love that cat as much as I love Donkey.”

Back in 2024, Mike was asked about a fourth Austin Powers film by Entertainment Tonight and teased he could "neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project".

But, asked if there were more stories to be told in the franchise, he added: "Absolutely!"

And as long ago as 2019, the actor hinted at a potential plot for a fourth movie.

He told ET: "It's likely to be from Dr. Evil's point of view. But again I can neither confirm nor deny such existence. That's all I'm going to say."