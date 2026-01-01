Frankie Muniz 'grateful to be walking' following racing crash

Frankie Muniz is "grateful to be walking" after being cut out of his racing car following a crash earlier this week.

The Malcolm in the Middle actor was hospitalised on Wednesday after he crashed his vehicle during a practice lap at the Veterans Day Classic event at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

In a video update on Thursday, Muniz revealed he had to be cut out of the car after being "involved in a pretty bad wreck".

"I, first of all, want to say I'm doing OK. I'm extremely sore, but fortunately, no major injuries. I'm not 100% sure how that's the case, but that's just a testament to how well built the Ford Mustang Dark Horse R cars are," he said.

"I can honestly say that I'm grateful to be walking right now," he continued. "I'm heading home, back to Phoenix. I'm forever grateful for all you reaching out and to the safety team. It was tough getting me out of the car. We had to cut the roof off, but (they) got me out safely, got me to the hospital, and all is well."

The 40-year-old assured his fans that he will "be back on the track soon" once he's fully recovered.

"Can't wait. But thank you to everybody for reaching out and being concerned. I'm feeling good. See you at the racetrack soon," he added.

In the caption, the Agent Cody Banks star admitted he was "still processing" the accident, which he described as "one of those moments that puts everything into perspective". He also wrote that he was "overwhelmed in the best way" by the outpouring of love and support, and felt "terrible" for wrecking the car.

Muniz began to pursue a racing career in 2008 and currently competes in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.