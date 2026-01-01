Amanda Seyfried wants Hollywood to be 'brave'

Amanda Seyfried hopes Hollywood will "keep being brave".

The 40-year-old actress stars in You Can See Everything, the documentary film that follows Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the now-defunct health technology company Theranos, shortly before she began serving a prison sentence for defrauding investors - and Amanda hopes that the project will prove to be inspirational for other people within the film business.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I want [Hollywood] to keep being brave.

"I want to be part of something that inspires actors to take risks, because yeah, I didn’t know what I was getting into, but I had trust in a few people, and then ended up in a project that changed my life.

"I’ve been working for a long time, but I’m having an extraordinary experience with You Can See Everything. It’s just following me around, and it’s great, it’s so fun. I like to talk — you’ve seen me — about stuff that I’m crazy about. And so now that they’re going to let me loose and show up, I’m down!"

Despite this, Amanda isn't quite sure how to define You Can See Everything.

The actress reflected: "I don’t really know if we can fully consider it a doc — it’s very genre-bending.

"I have seen a lot of documentaries, but not enough to know if they’ve ever done anything like this. I know people have said they have never seen anything like it.

"I didn’t see the re-enactments as anything very special when I watched it — I thought the movie was interesting — but what I have come to understand from actors who I really respect is that the re-enactments feel seamless to people after having spent 100 minutes with Elizabeth Holmes."

Meanwhile, Amanda previously revealed that she was thrilled to see women "making movies for women".

The actress starred in The Housemaid alongside Sydney Sweeney and in The Testament of Ann Lee, and Amanda insisted that she was equally proud of both films, even though they're vastly different.

Speaking at a Berlin Film Festival press conference, Amanda explained: "At the end of the day, I think both — I’m gonna say this — I love the fact that they’re both about strength of character, women with needs and who are activated by those needs and by the need for equality and safety in the world."

Amanda explained that she was "100 percent behind both movies" and was "thrilled that they came out around the same time".

She said: "Not just because they were so dynamic for me as an actor but because they do say something.

"It’s just a different kind of genre with a different kind of appeal to different kinds of people. But women are showing up at the theatre because we’re making movies for women."