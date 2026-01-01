Mandy Moore reveals son wants to be a musician just like his father

Mandy Moore has revealed that her five-year-old son Gus wants to be a musician just like his father.

The 42-year-old, who also shares Oscar, four, and Louise, two, with husband Taylor Goldsmith, has revealed how her eldest son wants to follow in the footsteps of his father, who is a singer in the band Dawes.

"Gus has really taken to songwriting. I think because he can tangibly see what his dad does and he goes to sound checks and has seen him play and be on stage," she told People. "And so Gus really wants to, he's in a real, 'I want to be Dad' phase."

But it doesn't just stop at music; Gus also admires his father's style too, wanting to wear shirts just like him, which Moore described as "very sweet".

The This Is Us actress also shared the touching moments her son and husband spend together after school, with Goldsmith playing a tune on the piano, giving Gus the chance to make up songs to go along with the music.

Moore noted that the impromptu performances are recorded on their phones, and Gus has even drawn an album cover for his collection of tunes.

"They're like, 'We're all going to be in a family band and Lou's going to do this and I'm going to do that and Dad's going to do this,'" Moore joked. "I'm like, 'Sounds good to me, you guys.'"