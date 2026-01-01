Robert Pattinson is Bond frontrunner

Robert Pattinson is the frontrunner to play James Bond.

The Batman has is among a number of actors, including Nicholas Hoult, Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor and Callum Turner, who have tested for the role, but Pattinson is said to be in pole position for a number of reasons, including his previous working relationship with director Denis Villeneuve.

According to Puck's Matthew Belloni, each of the actors signed pre-negotiated employment contracts and Pattinson was offered “a whole lot more money than the others”.

Pattinson’s package also reportedly included a commitment to three movies, while O'Connor and Lowden’s agreements were for four films.

Puck reported that Villeneuve already “has a relationship with Pattinson. having directed him in the third Dune movie” and added that previous Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, “made it known to those in her orbit that she liked Pattinson for Bond” back in 2019.

Meanwhile, Denis Villeneuve recently shared that he is "pushing the gas" on casting the next James Bond.

The 59-year-old filmmaker will be at the helm of the next 007 big screen adventure, and speculation is at a fever pitch with people wondering who will succeed Daniel Craig in the iconic role.

Asked for an update, Villeneuve told GQ magazine: "It’s - it’s in the process. In the process. I am pushing the gas.”

The filmmaker has spent much of this decade so far working on the Dune trilogy, with Dune: Part Three coming this month.

He understands the pressure of taking on a beloved franchise, and Villeneuve joked he has "the target of the sniper" on his chest with his Bond film.

He said: "We cannot f*** it up. We do not have the choice.”

During a recent appearance at the LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles, Villeneuve was feted for his contribution to cinema and joked about his latest project in his speech.

Speaking on stage at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), he closed his speech by saying: "To express my gratitude with the blessing of my new friends at Amazon, I will reveal to you tonight who will be the next James Bond.

"The new James Bond is … and I will stop right now because [James Bond producer] Amy Pascal is about to have a heart attack. Thank you very much."

James Bond producer Amy Pascal has previously insisted the new 007 will be revealed to film fans by the end of 2026.

She told Deadline: "I would say the end of the year is a good bet. We are being really, really methodical."