Margot Robbie to star in The Week of Pain

Margot Robbie is set to star in A24’s The Week of Pain.

The Wuthering Heights actress will make her debut for the studio with the new movie, which is set to be written and directed by The Drama’s Kristoffer Borgli, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A24 is financing and producing the film, with Square Peg producing alongside Dilemma Films and Robbie’s LuckyChap production company.

Along with The Drama – which starred Robert Pattinson and Zendaya - Borgli also wrote and directed 2023’s Dream Scenario, starring Nicolas Cage, for A24.

Plot details for The Week of Pain are being kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Margot "may be over" playing Harley Quinn and may not reprise the role in another movie.

The 36-year-old actress played Harley in 2016's Suicide Squad and 2020's Birds of Prey - but former CEO of DC Studios James Gunn admitted he was unsure if she would return to the character.

James, 60 said on The Suicide Squad: Is It Canon? The Official Podcast: "That settles it then. I think that The Suicide Squad is within the canon of the DCU. It’s decided.

"I’d say, we have one small asterisk, which is what exactly is the future of Harley Quinn? I want to be given a little leeway with this by the fans because I’m not sure exactly how that’s going to manifest itself. But other than that, I think that we can pretty much say the entire movie is canon. I don’t think there’s a problem."

James observed that Margot has become the "biggest female star in the world" since debuting as Harley.

James said: "She’s just so crazy. I love her as Harley. I don’t know if she wants to play Harley again. She may be over that."

Margot previously explained that she makes movies "for the people who are going to buy tickets".

The movie star is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood - but Margot has insisted she makes films for fans, rather than critics.

She told Vogue Australia: "I consider audience always.

"I’ve never, ever been on set and thought, ‘What are the critics going to think of this?' I’m like, ‘What’s an audience going to feel right now? What’s their emotional response going to be?’

"I just believe you should make movies for the people who are going to buy tickets to see the movies. It’s as simple as that."