Paul Walter Hauser unsure if Chris Farley biopic will get made

Paul Walter Hauser has admitted he's unsure if his Chris Farley biopic will ever get made.

During a recent appearance on the Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers podcast, the Black Bird actor noted that he was impressed by Saturday Night Live co-founder Lorne Michaels's ability to get "fascinating" people in a room together.

But amid the conversation, Hauser mentioned that he doesn't know if the Farley project he has long been attached to will start production anytime soon.

"I know Lorne a little bit because I'm attached to play Chris Farley in this movie," he said. "I don't know who owns it now. Is New Line (Cinema) owned by Warner Bros., now owned by Paramount, owned by Skydance? But it'll probably never get made."

In 2024, Hauser confirmed he would portray late SNL legend Farley in the film, with Josh Gad set to direct. The biopic had the blessing of the Farley family, with Michaels among the producers.

The Tommy Boy star died of a drug overdose at the age of 33 in 1997.

Executives at Skydance completed the controversial acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery in October. It operates film studios Warner Bros. Pictures and Paramount Pictures.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Hauser recalled how he was invited to fly on Clint Eastwood's private plane during the filming of 2019's Richard Jewell.

During the flight, he and Sam Rockwell watched Eastwood's 1977 film The Gauntlet - much to the Hollywood legend's amusement.

"Clint whispers while laughing and he goes, 'It's so bad,'" the 40-year-old smiled.

Hauser is currently filming the TV series Scooby-Doo: Origins, which is set to stream via Netflix in 2027.