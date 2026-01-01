Tiffani Thiessen reveals need for hip replacement at 52

Tiffani Thiessen has revealed that she is gearing up for a hip replacement at 52.

The Saved by the Bell alum shared that she needs the operation after being diagnosed with hip dysplasia.

"I was a dancer when I was younger, which was a good thing," Thiessen told Breaking Bread podcast host Tom Papa. "I have a torn labrum. That's one issue I have. And then I found out, going to my second opinion, I have hip dysplasia.

"This is what happens," she added of the aging process. "Just wait. You guys just wait."

The Coven Academy star has been leading an active lifestyle up to now, sharing her love of playing pickleball with her 11-year-old son, Holt.

"He's actually starting to beat me now," she confided. "But I do have a bad hip!"

Thiessen and her husband, actor and artist Brady Smith, also share daughter Harper.

The TV celeb, who is known for starring with Matt Bomer in police drama White Collar, comes after she revealed to Page Six Radio that she no longer gets residual payments for her work on Saved by the Bell.

"I think it's dried out," she said. "It's like, negative now. It probably costs more to print the cheque."

Thiessen, who was 15 when she was cast as cheerleader Kelly Kapowski in the show, said the actors "didn't have pull on that show at all".

"We made nothing, and we just did our job," she mused.