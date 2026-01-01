Presley Gerber's Hollywood Hills home listed at $3.6m

Presley Gerber's Hollywood Hills home has been listed for sale.

The news comes two months after the model's tragic death at age 27.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom mid-century home has been listed for $3.595 million (£2.72 million), according to real estate records obtained by TMZ.

The gated, single-story residence was built in 1955. It boasts canyon views and features a cold plunge, sauna, jacuzzi and swimming pool, the outlet reports.

The home was bought by Gerber as his first property for $3.4 million (£2.57 million) in March 2023.

The listing of his home comes after he tragically passed away on 20 September at a rehabilitation home in Santa Monica, California.

Gerber, who was the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, died of a suspected overdose.

Page Six exclusively reported that an investigation into the rehab facility ensued after his death, but there was no evidence to substantiate any wrongdoing. The official cause of Gerber's death is yet to be made public.

Following his death, Gerber's parents spoke out about the loss of their son, remembering him as a "sweet" and "beautiful soul."

"We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother," a tribute posted on 18 October to Crawford's Instagram read, along with a black-and-white photo of Presley with angel wings.