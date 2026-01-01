Kathy Ireland's husband rescued from boat explosion

Kathy Ireland has revealed that her husband, Greg Olsen, escaped a terrifying boat explosion.

The supermodel shared an Instagram Reel that included footage of the vessel ablaze on the water, with clouds of black smoke billowing out of the flames.

"Engine exploded, and a fire quickly melted all navigation equipment and survival raft!" Ireland explained.

Ireland, who was "on the road for business and grandchildren", had left Olsen "out alone" on the boat. He ultimately made it out unscathed.

"Life is really hard and really beautiful," she wrote. "God is great."

The California Post reported that Olsen had jumped into the Pacific Ocean before being rescued off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, by a good Samaritan in a kayak.

Ireland also added a note she sent Olsen about the ordeal and the sad demise of his beloved boat, the 4th Watch.

"My heart is both heavy and full. Heavy because I know the love, sweat and life you poured into this vessel," her message began. "This vessel brought so much joy and so many blessings to our family and countless others. My heart is heavy with yours."

Ireland and Olsen married in 1988 and have welcomed three children during their marriage.

Ireland, who has appeared in 13 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues between 1983 and 1995, has been dubbed the world's richest supermodel.