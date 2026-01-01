The Edge confirms Elf 2 sequel idea

The Edge wrote a "treatment" for an Elf sequel after the idea came to him in a dream.

Earlier this week, actor Andy Richter - who appeared briefly in the 2003 movie and co-wrote the new book Elf Unwrapped: Behind the Scenes of a Modern Christmas Classic - revealed the surprising news that the U2 rocker had approached producer Shauna Robertson about a potential follow-up to the festive favourite.

And now the guitarist has broken his silence on the story, and while he insisted he never wrote a full script, he did confirm he had an idea.

Stunning his bandmates, he told Anthony Mason on Alchemy: "It's an outrage for someone to suggest that I would write a script. I wrote a treatment — it's a different thing — for my own amusement, yes.

"This happened to me about three or four times. I will wake up, and I will have a complete movie outline in my head. This morning, I woke up with this idea in my head for a sequel to Elf.

"I do love that movie, it is one of the most incredible..."

The Edge wrote down his idea and "talked to a friend who's a film producer", but he never really expected his idea to get picked up.

He said: "I talked to a friend whos a film producer and said, 'Obviously, Will Ferrell is key to the idea, it's probably not going to happen'... He might be finding out about it right now.

"I think I just shared it with a couple of people. Honestly, I thought it was so far-fetched I didn't take it terribly seriously, but you never know."

The Vertigo hitmaker admitted finding his sequel idea in the news this week came as a "surprise".

Asked if he'd had any calls since, he quipped: "I'll have to check with my agent."

Andy shared the "weirdest story" about The Edge's sequel plan earlier this week.

Speaking on Obsessed: The Podcast, Andy said: “Somebody reached out to [Shauna Robertson] and said, ‘The Edge from U2 has written a sequel to Elf, and he wants to talk to you about it.'

“It’s the weirdest story, but apparently it was fully written. Somewhere in the world there is an Edge-penned Elf 2 out there… I would love for that to make the light of day.

"It never happened. It’s one of those things where she’s like, ‘All right, sure, I’ll meet him,’ and then it just petered out and never happened.”

Lead star Will previously revealed he had rejected the idea of returning for an Elf sequel.

After the movie became a major critical and commercial success, grossing $228.9 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of $33 million, Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema offered him $29 million to return.

In 2021, he explained to The Hollywood Reporter: "I would have had to promote the movie from an honest place, which would’ve been, like, ‘Oh no, it’s not good. I just couldn’t turn down that much money.’”

But the Step Brothers actor found he just couldn’t sign on to a film he didn’t have his heart in.

He added: "I thought, ‘Can I actually say those words? I don’t think I can, so I guess I can’t do the movie.’”